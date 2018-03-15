News On Asuka’s Status As Member Of WWE Raw Roster

As seen at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view event at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on the WWE Network, Charlotte Flair successfully retained her Smackdown Women’s Title over Ruby Riott.

Post-match, Asuka walked down to the ring. She and Flair had a stare down then Asuka pointed to the WrestleMania sign, which indicated that this match will happen at WrestleMania 34. WWE has since confirmed this upcoming title match.

Asuka is still listed by WWE as an official member of the Raw roster. The current belief going around is that Asuka will officially remain a member of the Raw roster unless she defeats Charlotte for the Smackdown Women’s Title at Wrestlemania 34.