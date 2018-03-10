News On Austin Aries Appearing At ROH 16 Anniversary Show

ROH held their 16th Anniversary Show on Friday night and as seen at the event, former ROH World Champion and current Impact Champion Austin Aries made a surprise appearance by walking out to the stage. It should be noted that although Aries wasn’t advertised to appear, he did challenge Kenny King for his ROH World TV Championship.

PWinsider.com is reporting that there is no working relationship between Impact and ROH but with Aries not under contract with Impact, he was able to appear on the show. According to the report, Aries did make Impact aware of last night’s appearance and the company was said to be supportive of the decision. The new officials for Impact are more open to working with other promotions than previous officials.