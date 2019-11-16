News On Baron Corbin’s Spoof Of Roman Reigns, NXT Star Wants To Leave?

– Regarding Baron Corbin’s spoof of Roman Reigns on this week’s episode of Smackdown, Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co is reporting that Vince McMahon loved the segment and was allegedly “howling” with laughter. A source noted the following to the site:

“Remember, the writers are trying to make Vince happy. If he’s happy then it means that jobs are safe. Vince has always been a fan of segments that parody his wrestlers. As long as Vince is around, you will always see segments like that one.”

– According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, NXT and 205 Live star Oney Lorcan requested a WWE release at the end of last month. Lorcan recently changed his social media name to Biff Busick but hasn’t publicly commented on the matter.