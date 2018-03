It’s been well documented that WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish suffered a knee injury at an NXT live event recently in Indianapolis, IN during The Undisputed Era’s bout against Heavy Machinery. He was helped to the back after the match.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Fish underwent knee surgery on March 8th for a partially torn ACL and MCL. At this time, he is expected out of action for about six months.