News On Brock Lesnar’s Move To SmackDown, Luke Harper’s WWE Status

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding Luke Harper’s WWE status:

“When he came back they only had an idea or ideas up until that last PPV, it was basically to set up that tag team match, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.”

While Erick Rowan was drafted to RAW, Harper has not been drafted and his future with WWE remains up in the air.

– As previously noted, the belief is that Brock Lesnar was moved to Smackdown to help boost viewership for the show. In addition to that, FOX executives reportedly wanted someone with mainstream popularity to be on the brand. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the network is still interested in Ronda Rousey but had to settle with Lesnar for now:

“I think that it was an executive decision at FOX that they had to get Brock Lesnar because they’re not getting Ronda Rousey, at least for a while.”