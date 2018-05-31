News On Brock Lesnar’s Next WWE Universal Title Defense

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Brock Lesnar’s next Universal Title defense is scheduled to be at SummerSlam with him headlining the show.

It should be noted that there is still a chance he leaves for the UFC if Lesnar applies to be put back in the USADA testing pool for UFC by June 30th, which would indicate that he is planning to return to the UFC and likely fight at the year-end show.

If he doesn’t re-enter the USADA testing pool, he’s staying with WWE.