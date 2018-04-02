News On Brock Lesnar’s Status For Tonight’s Raw, The Rock On Dealing With Depression

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently spoke with The Express about his past battles with depression. Here is what he had to say to say:

“Struggle and pain is real,” Johnson said. “I was devastated and depressed. I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly.”

– PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been spotted in Atlanta, which is the site of tonight’s Raw. He will likely have a confrontation with Roman Reigns on the show. WWE.com is teasing the following for Lesnar on Raw:

“Will Reigns attempt to stagger The Conqueror before The Show of Shows, despite his previous attempts ending in disaster?”