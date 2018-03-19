News On Brock Lesnar’s Status For WWE Raw

PWinsider.com is reporting that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is backstage at tonight’s Monday Night Raw.

Lesnar, who has not been seen on WWE’s flagship show in recent weeks despite being advertised, is expected to appear on the show to help build the hype for his next title defense against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34.

WWE holds tonight’s show in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. As noted, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is slated to face Asuka in a non-title match on this show.