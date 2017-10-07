News On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Contract, Natalya Praises Jinder Mahal & More

– During an interview with Dan Lebatard, Dana White revealed that Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract goes until August 2018. The general belief has been that Lesnar signed a three-year contract back in March of 2015.

Here is what White said about Lesnar possibly doing another UFC fight:

“Well Lesnar was still under contract to the WWE until next August. Who knows what would have happened. I don’t count my chickens any more, I’ll tell you that. They didn’t want to do that again. You saw what happened the last time he was under contract (and fought).”

– During a recent interview with MLive.com, Natalya praised several WWE stars including Jinder Mahal:

“It’s funny because I work with so many talented people. Everybody from Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler and Jinder Mahal. Mahal has blown me away this year. He actually started his training with my family in ‘The Dungeon’ the same time I did. To watch him succeed is really cool. For me, the person who I love to watch is Cesaro. Whenever he’s the ring, cool stuff happens. Can you think of anyone other than myself, I got my teeth knocked out last October and finished the match. But Cesaro, I watched last week his teeth get shoved up into his gums and he doesn’t miss a beat. He’s just so good. Cesaro is just fun to watch. He and Sheamus formed an awesome tag team and have just grown. Whenever they are on I don’t want to miss what they are doing.”