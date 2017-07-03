News On “Broken Matt” Ownership; Matt Hardy Comments On TNA Tag Team Titles
Published On 03/07/2017 | News
– Regarding the “Broken” character, Matt Hardy has filed a trademark application to claim ownership. The application was filed with the US Patent & Trademark Office on March 1st, 2017 and is for “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”
– Hardy was asked about Impact Wrestling crowning new tag team champions and he responded with the following.
Maybe some children's replicas.. We are in possession of the TNA Tag Titles & have NEVAH been beat for them..
You'll learn their fate soon. https://t.co/rsqezDLm7W
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 6, 2017