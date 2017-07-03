matt-hardy2

News On “Broken Matt” Ownership; Matt Hardy Comments On TNA Tag Team Titles

Published On 03/07/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– Regarding the “Broken” character, Matt Hardy has filed a trademark application to claim ownership. The application was filed with the US Patent & Trademark Office on March 1st, 2017 and is for “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

– Hardy was asked about Impact Wrestling crowning new tag team champions and he responded with the following.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.