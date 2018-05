Daniel Bryan appears to be working a full-time schedule with the WWE as the promotion is advertising him for upcoming SmackDown live events, including the U.K. tour.

It should be noted that he is not advertised for live events in Tokyo on June 29th and Taipei on July 1st.

Bryan is slated to wrestle at WWE’s next pay-per-view as he will take on Big Cass in a singles match at this Sunday’s Backlash event.