News On Dean Ambrose’s Recovery From Injury, Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross Were Requested For WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

– PWinsider.com is reporting Dean Ambrose was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama last week. He’s still undergoing physical therapy to return to in-ring action from his triceps tear.
– As noted, Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler and Booker T will be the panel for the Greatest Royal Rumble kickoff pre-show with host Byron Saxton. The King also revealed on Twitter that the promoters and Saudi Arabia asked for them specifically.
They want to see The King & @JRsBBQ in PERSON in Saudi Arabia! We were specifically asked for! https://t.co/wh92RBneGg
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) April 23, 2018