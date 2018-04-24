News On Dean Ambrose’s Recovery From Injury, Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross Were Requested For WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

– PWinsider.com is reporting Dean Ambrose was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama last week. He’s still undergoing physical therapy to return to in-ring action from his triceps tear.

– As noted, Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler and Booker T will be the panel for the Greatest Royal Rumble kickoff pre-show with host Byron Saxton. The King also revealed on Twitter that the promoters and Saudi Arabia asked for them specifically.

