News On Emma’s New Theme Song, Dolph Ziggler’s Brother Sentenced To Prison (Video)

– Emma debuted a new theme song on this week’s edition of RAW. According to the CFO$ Twitter account, the duo did not produce the new song.

New Emma Theme = Not a CFO$ Production https://t.co/ff72OEzUGc — CFO$ (@CFOSofficial) August 29, 2017

– Donald Nemeth, Dolph Ziggler’s brother, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The following is from Cleveland.com’s YouTube channel:

Donald Nemeth, brother of WWE wrestler Dolph Ziggler, and Jack King were sentenced to 15 and 17 years, respectively, in the January 2016 killing at a Cleveland hotel of Joshua Mascol, a friend of Nemeth’s who was a military veteran and a drug dealer. Both apologized for their role in the botched robbery, but pinned the actual shooting on the other.