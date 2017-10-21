Backstage News On Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles At WWE TLC, Major Creative Changes Set For Monday’s RAW

Finn Balor and AJ Styles are expected to be given a lot of time for their match at Sunday’s WWE TLC PPV, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com. As previously noted, Styles is replacing Bray Wyatt due to Wyatt being ill.

With Roman Reigns being out of action due to illness, Bryan Alvarez also notes that WWE is working on major creative changes for Monday’s RAW.

As of now, Finn and AJ are getting a good amount of time Sunday — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) October 20, 2017