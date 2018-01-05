News On “Flashback Friday” Content On WWE Network

WWE sent out the following:

Step back in time, and relive some of the most exciting matches and moments during WWE Flashback Friday. Today, catch Debuts & Firsts: January Edition, starting at 3 p.m. ET on the award-winning WWE Network.



Debuts & Firsts: January Edition

It’s a month for new beginnings as 2018 kicks off. In past years, January has seen its share of debuts and firsts inside the squared circle. From “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s first WWE match to the debut edition of WWE Royal Rumble, join the WWE Universe in reliving some trailblazing moments from the month of January during WWE Flashback Friday.



Featured Moments:

Monday Night Raw, Episode #94

Hakushi competes on Raw for the first time in his career, facing a young Matt Hardy in a one-on-one match.

Monday Night Raw, Episode #143

“The Ringmaster,” better known as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, makes his WWE in-ring debut against Matt Hardy.

Monday Night Raw, Episode #144

One day after the 1996 Royal Rumble, Vader unleashes carnage in his Raw debut.

205 Live, Episode #8

The WWE Universe has seen its share of “I Quit” Matches. However, for the first time, an “I Forfeit” Match is held between Gentleman Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari.

Monday Night Raw, Episode #1128

There have been four Ambulance Matches in WWE history. A contest between Dean Ambrose and Bray Wyatt was the first and only time it has happened on Raw.

WWE ECW, Episode #85

Kofi Kingston competes in his first-ever WWE match.

SmackDown, Episode #335

Former WCW Superstar Finlay makes his WWE debut in a match against Matt Hardy.

SmackDown, Episode #909

For the first time ever, a Women’s Championship is defended inside a Steel Cage as Becky Lynch challenges Alexa Bliss.

NWA World Championship Wrestling, Episode #735

Lex Luger makes his World Championship Wrestling debut in a match against George South.

Royal Rumble 1988

Twenty of WWE’s top Superstars compete in the first-ever Royal Rumble Match.

Royal Rumble 2000

Kurt Angle gets more than he bargained for when his opponent is revealed to be none other than Tazz.

Royal Rumble 2016

AJ Styles shocks the WWE Universe by making his debut in the 30-man Royal Rumble Match.

