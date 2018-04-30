News On Hiroko Sumi Appearing At WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

As seen at Friday’s WWE Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on the WWE Network in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium, Hiroko Sumi made a surprise appearance in the 50-Man Royal Rumble match.

Dave Meltzer discussed the topic on Wrestling Observer Radio. The longtime pro wrestling journalist noted that the Prince of Saudi Arabia asked for some specific wrestlers from the past to appear. Here is a quote from Meltzer (via Ringside News):

“So the Prince who wanted the show when he was talking to Vince McMahon or whoever it was when they were making the deal he said the guys he wanted on the show — he listed a bunch of names but among the key names he wanted were Ultimate Warrior, Undertaker, and Yokozuna. So that’s probably why they got the sumo guy.”

WWE Hall of Famers Jerry ‘the King’ Lawler and Jim Ross were also reportedly sent to the show for the same reason.