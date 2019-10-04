News On Hulk Hogan – Ric Flair Segment, Ex-WCW Announcer Comments On AEW

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan Miz TV segment from RAW was a big ratings hit. The quarter hour viewership was the highest of the evening with 3,114,000 viewers which represented a 542,000 increase from the previous quarter.
– Former WCW announcer Mark Madden commented on AEW’s commentary team:
The @AEWonTNT show is proof of what good, professional announcers can do left to their own talents w/o a madman screaming in their ear. Three-man booth, &they rarely stepped on each other. Well done, @JRsBBQ , @tonyschiavone24 & @ShutUpExcalibur !
