Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy is at the WWE Performance Center today in Orlando, Florida to train for his WWE return, according to PWinsider.com.

If you recall, the Raw Superstar suffered a torn right rotator cuff during a six-pack match in October 2017.

He is now just waiting to be cleared by WWE. It should be noted that Dave Meltzer has reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Hardy was hopeful to be back in time for WrestleMania 34.