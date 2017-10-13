News On Jinder Mahal Injury and His Opponent For WWE Events In India

– Jinder Mahal is reportedly working hurt with a shoulder injury. Mahal has been seen at recent WWE live events wearing Kinesio Tape. Mahal hasn’t been wearing the tape on television which has led to speculation that the company is trying to downplay the injury.

– Jinder Mahal is scheduled to defend the WWE Title against Kevin Owens at the live events in India on December 8th and 9th in New Delhi, according to Pratyay Ghosh‏ of SportsKeeda.com.