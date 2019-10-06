News On John Cena’s Status With WWE, New WWE Event In The Works?

– During an interview with NBC’s Willie Geist, John Cena addressed his status with WWE:

“I will never walk away from WWE. That’s the great thing about WWE, you can perform in any capacity, and, as long as I’ve made a promise in the in-ring aspect of things, as long as I can keep up with the current product, I can perform.”

“If I didn’t have these opportunities, I still would be taking, actively taking, time off,” Cena said. “My body just can’t handle the schedule anymore.”

– WWE applied for the trademark “Triple Crown” on October 1st. The application details indicate that this could be the title of a new WWE event:

