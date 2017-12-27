News On Laurel Van Ness’ Contract With Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness (Chelsea Green) took part in a recent interview with The Orlando Sentinel where she discussed a variety of topics, including getting into the wrestling business, the responsibility of being Champion, her favorite theme park rides and more.

When Laurel’s contract status with Impact Wrestling was brought up, Laurel noted that she is currently under contract with the company until June 2018, presumably shooting down reports that she had requested her release from the company at the last set of television tapings in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

The interview is available in full at this link.