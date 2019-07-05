News On Monday’s WWE RAW, Stipulation Made Involving The Undertaker

Two tag team matches have been announced for Raw this Monday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

One week after Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch picked up a quick victory over Mike and Maria Kanellis on Raw – a bout that also included an astonishing surprise pregnancy announcement from Maria – the Universal Champion and Raw Women’s Champion will battle Andrade and Zelina Vega on the final Raw before their Winners Take All Extreme Rules Mixed Tag Team Match with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at WWE Extreme Rules.

The Mixed Tag Team Match was set up last Wednesday as WWE released a video of Andrade and Vega issuing a challenge to Rollins and Lynch.

Raw will also feature a match pitting Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre against Roman Reigns and a partner that McMahon gets to choose.

At Extreme Rules, Reigns will team up with The Undertaker against McMahon and McIntyre in a No Holds Barred Match. If The Undertaker interferes in the match on Raw, then he’s automatically removed from Extreme Rules.