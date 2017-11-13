News On Neville Possibly Returning To WWE Soon, Cesaro Comments On Teeth Accident

– Sources within WWE are claiming that there have been positive discussions between Neville and the company in recent days, according to PWInsider.com. The current belief among some in WWE is that the issues between Neville and the company have been worked out and he could be back on television before the end of the month.

– In a recent interview with TheNational.ae, Cesaro commented on the spot at No Mercy where his teeth got shoved up his jaw:

“Well, I knew I hit my teeth really hard [against the ring post] and I just felt all the blood. There was so much flowing and I couldn’t stop it. But I was full of adrenaline and every time you have a title match on a network special, pardon the pun, it is special, and I just wanted to win those tag titles and get through the match. I feel that if you are a true competitor nothing will stop you and some teeth shoved up my jaw certainly didn’t stop me.”