News On Next WWN Tryout, Card For Style Battle S1:E8 Event

The time is almost here for the game changing announcement for WWN. The anticipation has never been higher in the WWN offices, but we aren’t quite ready yet. However, that doesn’t mean we don’t have some news that will blow your mind today. Let’s get to it….



December 18th: Tickets make a great last minute holiday gift, and you can print them out at home so no need to worry about shipping. Tickets are now on sale at TicketFly.com for the following EVOLVE events:



-January 13th in Queens, NY with Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Darby Allin for the EVOLVE Title!

-January 14th in Brooklyn, NY with Zack Sabre Jr. vs. WALTER!

-February 18th in Joppa, MD with WWN Champion Keith Lee, Matt Riddle & many others!



Great seats remain for all these events, but they are sure to sell. Get them now!



December 18th: We are looking for promoters for those three upcoming events. You can get your start in the wrestling or if you are an existing promoter you can capitalize off your existing fanbase! This is a real opportunity to make money and grow in the pro wrestling business.

December 19th: We are going to focus on the special Style Battle S1:E8 event on January 14th in Brooklyn, NY, which will be at 3pm before the EVOLVE card that night. It is a separate ticket, but all tickets are only $15 each! This will be the final Style Battle before the Season 1 Finale on April 7th in New Orleans. The winner of this one will be guaranteed a spot in New Orleans! This is the first time Style Battle is holding a tournament outside of Florida. History will be made!



December 19th: The field is almost set for Style Battle S1:E8. It is a one day, eight man, single elimination tournament. You are reading this list of participants correctly. You don’t have to read it again. We know there will be some surprises in it. Here are the competitors for January 14th in Brooklyn:



-Matt Riddle

-WALTER

-Nick Gage

-Joey Janela

-Shane Mercer

-Kyle The Beast

-Joey Lynch

-TBD from the last WWN Seminar/Tryout



December 19th: WALTER vs. Nick Gage is the first confirmed match for the opening round at Style Battle S1:E8! Get tickets now at TicketFly.com for only $15 each!

December 19th: The next WWN Seminar/Tryout for in ring talent will be February 18th in Joppa, MD. Details will come soon. We are very excited to announce a new concept for a WWN Creative Seminar.



It will take place in Brooklyn, NY at St. Finbar Church on January 14th during the Style Battle event in the afternoon. This WWN Creative Seminar will be a very unique opportunity for experienced writers/promoters/bookers and those looking to break into the pro wrestling business.



The day will begin at approximately 1pm when you will meet with WWN VP Of Talent Relations & Creative Gabe Sapolsky. He will rundown the booking of the Style Battle event that afternoon. You will then follow Gabe throughout the day as he instructs the wrestlers, watches the tournament in “guerrilla position” and then dissect the event afterwards.



Sapolsky will hold nothing back in sharing his 23-years of experience that includes working as Paul Heyman’s personal assistant in ECW, co-creating Ring Of Honor, Dragon Gate USA and EVOLVE and booking for the past 15 years in ROH, FIP, DGUSA, EVOLVE, Style Battle and WWN Supershow.



You will learn:



-Backstage etiquette from greeting the wrestlers to building respect to running a smooth locker room and show.

-The fundamentals of being successful at talent relations.

-Hands on experience watching the booker work with the talent on the event, which will include delivering match instructions and expectations.

-Interacting with talent on the live event, including responding to them after their matches.

-Interact with Gabe and other WWN officials during the event so you see the ups, downs and flow of running a live event.

-Gabe will watch most of the matches with you and discuss possible improvements during the matches.

-Booking principles

-Dealing with things on the fly during the live event

-Organizing a live event



These are only a few of the important lessons you will learn during this unique and possibly one-time-only WWN Creative Seminar. The price is $149 and spots are very limited.



If you are interested please write a brief paragraph with any experience in pro wrestling you might have and why you want to take part in this seminar/tryout. Please note that no experience is necessary. You must be approved after sending this paragraph to sign up. You must be 18 years of age. Please state your age in the paragraph. Email it to Help@WWNLive.com with “Creative Seminar” in the subject.



It is our goal for this to be the most comprehensive and unique learning experience possible when it comes to running independent wrestling events. It is our way of spreading our knowledge and having you learn from our experience. This is for serious participants only. Thank you.