News On NJPW’s Australian Tour

NJPW issued the following:
The excitement and action of New Japan Pro Wrestling is in high demand worldwide‼︎ Nowhere is that demand higher than in Australia, which is why we’re thrilled to bring NJPW to the passionate fans Down Under in February!
For four nights New Japan will bring Australia an unforgettable live experience, for the first time ever. Starting Friday, February 16, we head to the Titanium Arena in Adelaide, before the Fallout reaches Melbourne’s Festival Hall on Saturday, February 17. It’s Sydney and the Quaycentre on Sunday, February 18, before the tour reaches its thrilling climax on Monday, February 19 and the HBF Stadium in Perth.
Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Minoru Suzuki, Cody, The Young Bucks and more will be bringing four nights of incredible action Down Under! Tickets are on sale now, and are sure to go fast, so head to the official ticket site right away!
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING: FALLOUT DOWN UNDER
Friday, February 16
Adelaide • Titanium Arena
http://www.titaniumarena.com.au/
Saturday, February 17
Melbourne • Festival Hall
http://www.festivalhall.com.au/
Sunday, February 18
Sydney • Quaycentre
https://www.quaycentre.com.au/
Monday, February 19
Perth • HBF Stadium
https://www.hbfstadium.com.au/
Participating wrestlers
● Kazuchika Okada
● Minoru Suzuki
● Tomohiro Ishii
● KUSHIDA
● SANADA
● EVIL
● Cody
● Bad Luck Fale
● Tama Tonga
● Tanga Loa
● Matt Jackson
● Nick Jackson
● Juice Robinson
● Will Ospreay (Sydney and Perth dates only)
● Lance Archer
With more to be revealed!
Tickets at https://tickets.destroyalllines.com/Default.aspx?Event=82947
Event Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NJPW-Australia-784525241686198/
※Card subject to change