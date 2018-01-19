News On NJPW’s Australian Tour

NJPW issued the following:

The excitement and action of New Japan Pro Wrestling is in high demand worldwide‼︎ Nowhere is that demand higher than in Australia, which is why we’re thrilled to bring NJPW to the passionate fans Down Under in February!



For four nights New Japan will bring Australia an unforgettable live experience, for the first time ever. Starting Friday, February 16, we head to the Titanium Arena in Adelaide, before the Fallout reaches Melbourne’s Festival Hall on Saturday, February 17. It’s Sydney and the Quaycentre on Sunday, February 18, before the tour reaches its thrilling climax on Monday, February 19 and the HBF Stadium in Perth.



Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Minoru Suzuki, Cody, The Young Bucks and more will be bringing four nights of incredible action Down Under! Tickets are on sale now, and are sure to go fast, so head to the official ticket site right away!



NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING: FALLOUT DOWN UNDER



Friday, February 16



Adelaide • Titanium Arena



http://www.titaniumarena.com.au/



Saturday, February 17



Melbourne • Festival Hall



http://www.festivalhall.com.au/



Sunday, February 18



Sydney • Quaycentre



https://www.quaycentre.com.au/



Monday, February 19



Perth • HBF Stadium



https://www.hbfstadium.com.au/



Participating wrestlers



● Kazuchika Okada

● Minoru Suzuki

● Tomohiro Ishii

● KUSHIDA

● SANADA

● EVIL

● Cody

● Bad Luck Fale

● Tama Tonga

● Tanga Loa

● Matt Jackson

● Nick Jackson

● Juice Robinson

● Will Ospreay (Sydney and Perth dates only)

● Lance Archer

With more to be revealed!

Tickets at https://tickets.destroyalllines.com/Default.aspx?Event=82947



Event Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NJPW-Australia-784525241686198/



※Card subject to change