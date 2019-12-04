News On Orlando Bidding For WWE Events, Wade Barrett – NWA

– ClickOrlando.com is reporting that Orange County officials have approved $125,000 in funding to help bring a major WWE event to the city of Orlando in the next few years. The article noted that officials approved a bid fee of $75,000 for Summerslam in August of either 2020, 2021, or 2022. In addition to that, a bid fee of $50,000 was also approved for Survivor Series in November of either 2020, 2021, or 2022.

– It was announced that Stu Bennett, formerly known as Wade Barrett in WWE, will be joining the NWA broadcast team as Jim Cornette’s replacement. Bennett will be debuting with the promotion at the Into The Fire PPV on December 14th.