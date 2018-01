As noted, Paige was pulled from the remainder of WWE’s live events from this past weekend. She was injured at a WWE house show in Uniondale. At this time, WWE has not issued an official report on her injury.



PWinsider.com is reporting that Paige is scheduled to be backstage at tonight’s Raw TV event in Miami, FL at the AmericanAirlines Arena. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on if she has been cleared to compete just yet.