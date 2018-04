– Earlier this week, a report surfaced online that Paul Heyman would not be appearing at the upcoming WWE Greatest Royal Rumble. However, PWinsider and Dave Meltzer have since confirmed that Heyman will appear at the show and be alongside Brock Lesnar as he’s slated to defend the Universal Title against Roman Reigns.

– As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Louisville, KY at the KFC Yum Center on the USA Network, Shinsuke Nakamura debut a new theme song and entrance video.