News On Plans To Use Ronda Rousey In The WWE

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the WWE is looking to use former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey as a way to make Stephanie McMahon a bigger mainstream star.

As noted, the sports entertainment company is reportedly working on putting together a Wrestlemania 34 match with the two on opposite sides. Meltzer wrote the following:

”As far as Rousey goes, the key item not really talked about is the goals and a major reason why she is there from a company standpoint. All the different questions about her value to the company financially I’m told are secondary.”