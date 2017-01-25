roman-reigns

News On Post-WWE Royal Rumble Plans For Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens – Chris Jericho Latest

01/25/2017

WWE has updated their advertising for post-Rumble Live Events and they now feature Roman Reigns facing Braun Strowman on those cards.

It is very possibly that WWE could have went back to their original plans for WrestleMania that would have seen Strowman facing Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Those plans were in question after several “key changes” to the WrestleMania plans were reportedly changed.

It’s also worth pointing out that no opponent is listed for Kevin Owens or Chris Jericho in the updated advertisements.

