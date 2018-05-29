News On Potential Winner Of Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Sasha Banks beat Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Mickie James, Bayley, and Dana Brooke in a Last Chance Qualifying Gauntlet Match on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Richmond, VA at the Richmond Coliseum to earn the final spot in the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match at the upcoming MITB PPV event.

All of the competitors of the match have been confirmed and include Banks, Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Lana, and Naomi

Dave Meltzer talked about the upcoming match during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Here is what the longtime pro wrestling journalist had to say:

“I can definitely see Alexa Bliss winning. I would easily see that one. I mean it’s just their type of thing it’s a heel who can cash it in like Carmella did at an opportune time and get a fluke championship win. I could absolutely see that one.”

