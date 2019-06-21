News On R-Truth – Drake Maverick, Kofi Kingston Comments On Dolph Ziggler

– According to PWInsider.com, Drake Maverick pitched the idea of a 24/7 Title change during his real-life wedding and WWE loved the idea. The segment with R-Truth was filmed after the official ceremony took place and WWE NXT writer Joseph Belcastro played the role of pastor for the WWE segment.

There was additional footage filmed but it’s unknown if/when it will be used.

– In an interview with Gamespot.com, Kofi Kingston commented on his rivalry with Dolph Ziggler:

“Back in the day, you had Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart going at it for the Intercontinental Championship, and then years, later they were doing the same thing for the WWE title as well,” Kingston said. “Not to put ourselves on the same level as those legends, but that’s really the way I like to think about it is, we were guys who were underrated, undersized, underappreciated, underused, undervalued, and somehow, someway we’ve been able to stay at it and for the past decade, and still be at the top of the game.

“It’s a story that’s a lot deeper than just the physical steel cage match. It’s the whole journey that we’ve been through over the past decade of trying to get to this point, and now we can finally do it in the steel cage at Stomping Grounds, it’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be a war between us, but from a performer’s perspective I can’t wait, I can’t wait. I feel like we bring out the best in each other, and the real winners are going to be the fans that get to witness us go at it toe-to-toe, so I’m pretty excited about it.”