News On Roman Reigns’ Raw Promo, WrestleMania 34 Main Event Finish

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center on the USA Network, Samoa Joe made his return from injury by interrupting Roman Reigns’ promo in the ring.

During Reigns’ promo, the former WWE Champion said that he wasn’t clued in by Vince McMahon about Brock Lesnar’s status with the company.

Thus, it appears that his promo was a worked-shoot as people within WWE were not told that Lesnar was going to win the match against Reigns at Wrestlemania 34.

This falls in line with what Dave Meltzer reported on MMA Fighting which was that the WWE Chairman and Lesnar kept the Wrestlemania 34 result a secret from top people in the company as well as the creative team.

Those outside of the inner circle believed that Reigns was to beat Lesnar in the main event at WrestleMania and Lesnar would go back to the UFC.

Meltzer of F4WOnline.com shed some more light on the situation during the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio (transcript courtesy of Ringsidenews):

“I mean literally, nobody backstage knew that he was going to win. The referee was told during the match to count to three, so he knew Lesnar was winning but not until he was actually in the ring and the match was going on so that tells you how far they went with this one. But year everyone else thought Roman Reigns was going to win.”

Meltzer continued, “Roman Reigns did a promo on RAW and I don’t know exactly how much of a shoot that was when he was talking about not knowing and Vince McMahon not looking him in the eye and all that but it’s obviously a promo because they want you to know. It was a promo to make you read between the lines.”