News On Ronda Rousey’s Attitude In WWE

Dave Meltzer talked about former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey’s attitude in the WWE on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio and how she has been received internally in the WWE. Here is what he had to say (quotes via ringside news):

“I know this from several different people there. Attitude wise, 100% tremendous. No negativity there. She’s happy she loves doing this. She’s a hard worker. She has absolutely no stuck up star issue in this whatsoever. There’s no ego thing there, in fact it’s the opposite everyone’s talked about how refreshing it is that she is so humble for as big a star that she is.”

“So she doesn’t come in with the attitude a lot of guys that came in from football and all this came in and walked around like they were real sh*t or what some people will do.”