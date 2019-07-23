News On Sid Vicious’ WWE RAW Reunion No-Show, 24/7 Title Stats

– Twitter account @WrestleFeatures noted the following about the WWE 24/7 Title coming off the RAW Reunion special:

Some facts on the 24/7 Title: – Since its inception, there have been 29 different 'reigns'.

– @RonKillings is now a TEN-time champ.

– @TheBarbieBlank is the first female to hold the title.

– @JinderMahal holds the shortest reign record at just 11 seconds. — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) July 23, 2019

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding why Psycho Sid did not appear on RAW Reunion as advertised:

“Sid Vicious had actually pulled out several days ago, but you know how this goes. They just kept advertising him anyway.”