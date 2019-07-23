News On Sid Vicious’ WWE RAW Reunion No-Show, 24/7 Title Stats

–

– Twitter account @WrestleFeatures noted the following about the WWE 24/7 Title coming off the RAW Reunion special:

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding why Psycho Sid did not appear on RAW Reunion as advertised:

“Sid Vicious had actually pulled out several days ago, but you know how this goes. They just kept advertising him anyway.”

