News On Storyline Involving Dean Ambrose and AJ Lee Rejected By WWE

Former WWE creative team member Kevin Eck wrote a blog on PressBoxOnline.com about ideas that were rejected by WWE. Here was one involving Dean Ambrose and AJ Lee:

“My idea was for Bryan’s plan to have AJ committed actually succeed. We’d take her off TV for a little while before bringing her back in dramatic fashion. She would return with her new boyfriend (Ambrose), whom she had met while both were patients in the institution. Ambrose and AJ would wreak havoc, becoming WWE’s version of Bonnie and Clyde (or Mickey and Mallory, to use a less-dated analogy). Vince McMahon had a different vision. The WWE chairman and CEO loved the AJ character and decided to make her the new “Raw” general manager after she called off the wedding to Bryan. AJ as GM didn’t get over, and her run as an authority figure lasted just three months.”