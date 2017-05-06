News On The Drifter’s WWE Extreme Rules Segment, Is Vader Retiring? – Reacts To Adam Jones
– For those of you wondering why The Drifter had an in-ring segment during the Extreme Rules PPV, it was because WWE simply needed to fill some extra time on the show.
– Vader recently sent out a tweet which made some people assume that he was retiring from wrestling. Vader clarified his remarks but stating that he is not retiring:
As usual some one got it wrong I have not wrestled my last match Lord wilinng not for yrs yet Love it when u got them guessing https://t.co/0s5ozMmDK5
— Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 5, 2017
– Baseball player Adam Jones was in attendance at the WWE Extreme Rules PPV and was dressed up in a Virgil costume. Virgil commented on the outfit with the following message:
Real recognizing real @SimplyAJ10 I can count your stacks all day brother #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/Jn3nkAfrIh
— Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) June 5, 2017