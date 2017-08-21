News On The Undertaker At WWE SummerSlam, Heath Slater Issues Warning

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– While The Undertaker did not appear at the WWE SummerSlam PPV as was rumored, him and wife Michelle McCool were definitely in the area. McCool posted a photo of herself backstage at SummerSlam:

– Now that Jinder Mahal is WWE Champion and Drew McIntyre is NXT Champion, Heath Slater issued the following warning to Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:

