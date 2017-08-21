News On The Undertaker At WWE SummerSlam, Heath Slater Issues Warning

– While The Undertaker did not appear at the WWE SummerSlam PPV as was rumored, him and wife Michelle McCool were definitely in the area. McCool posted a photo of herself backstage at SummerSlam:
– Now that Jinder Mahal is WWE Champion and Drew McIntyre is NXT Champion, Heath Slater issued the following warning to Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:
So @JinderMahal is champ. Now @DMcIntyreWWE is champ. According to my 3MB math the winner of tonight's 4way better WATCH OUT NOW #summerslam
— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) August 21, 2017