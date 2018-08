WWE announced the following:

“Caution! Warning! All-out bedlam has just been guaranteed at SummerSlam. WWE.com has learned that United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will once again go to war against Jeff Hardy at The Biggest Event of The Summer, with Randy Orton no doubt lurking in the shadows.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the match:

“I expect it to be a three way. Every angle that you seen has involved Orton, so I figured it a given.”