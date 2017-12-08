News On This Week’s “Flashback Friday” Content On WWE Network

WWE sent out the following:

Step back in time and relive some of the most exciting matches and moments during WWE Flashback Friday on the award-winning WWE Network. Today, catch WWE’s Shortest Title Reigns, starting at 3 p.m. ET.



WWE’s Shortest Title Reigns

While some championship reigns are heralded for their longevity, others are remembered for a much different reason. As winter approaches, we’re enjoying the shortest days of the year by showcasing some of the shortest title reigns in WWE history. This week on WWE Flashback Friday, each program features a champion who both won AND lost their title in the same night. If you blinked, you may have missed these brief but memorable moments, so tune in and relive them all.



Featured Moments

Raw, Episode #926

The unlikely duo of John Cena & The Miz earn the dubious honor of owning one of the shortest tag team championship reigns.

The WWE List: Shocking Title Changes

Relive some of the most OMG title matches of all time.

SmackDown, Episode #600

Dolph Ziggler is awarded the World Title, but is forced to defend it in the same night.

Raw, Episode #948

Rey Mysterio competes in two different WWE Championship Matches – one as challenger and one as champion.

Extreme Rules 2009

Jeff Hardy wins the World Title, but CM Punk cashes in Money in the Bank to challenge for the championship.

WrestleMania 2000

Relive the most times a single championship changed hands in a single night when the Hardcore Title saw many different holders at WrestleMania 2000.

No Mercy 2007

Three WWE Championship matches in the same night creates a few very short reigns with WWE’s top title.

WrestleMania IX

Yokozuna defeats Bret Hart for the WWE Championship, but is immediately forced to defend it.

Raw, Episode #544

Chris Jericho and Rob Van Dam compete in a Cage Match to settle their dispute over the Intercontinental Championship.

In Your House 4

Dean Douglas wins the Intercontinental Title via forfeit, but is forced to defend it against a surprise opponent.

WCW Monday Nitro, Episode #245

Ric Flair is handed the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, but is challenged for the title in the same evening.

Raw, Episode #128

Owen Hart and Yokozuna enjoy a very brief reign as World Tag Team Champions.

