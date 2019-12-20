News On Ticket Sales For AEW and NXT PPV Events

AEW announced that the upcoming Revolution PPV on February 29th in Chicago, IL has already sold out in just under an hour. The WinTrust Arena holds just over 10,000 people.
On the flip side, tickets for the NXT Takeover PPV on February 16th in Portland, OR have not been selling as well. As of this writing, there are a large amount of lower bowl seats (in blue) available.
#AEWRevolution is SOLD OUT!
You did it! You actually did!
In less than an hour – #AEWRevolution is sold out!
However! – keeping checking https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k between now and show date as we will try to open up seats once production’s set up is finalized! pic.twitter.com/8x39QjZbuI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 20 December 2019