Here is the preview for tonight’s MLW Zero Hour event that will be held tonight in Miami, Florida at the Scottish Rite Temple that will air live on beIN Sports at 7CT/8ET featuring top matches including the MLW Middleweight Championship ladder match, Rush vs. Swann, and Lee vs. DJZ. Here’s the lineup:

* Dragon Lee vs. DJZ

* Rush vs. Rich Swann

* Kotto Brazil vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Andrew Everett vs. Hijo de LA Park to crown the new The Middleweight Champion in a Four Way Ladder Match