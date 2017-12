Tonight’s episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling is all new on AXS TV. Here are the matches for the episode:

-Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.



-Tetsuya Naito vs. Tomohiro Ishii (with Naito’s right to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the Tokyo Dome at stake).



-Kushida vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.