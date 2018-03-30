News On Tonight’s Episode Of NJPW On AXS TV

AXS TV is replaying the NJPW Strong Style Evolved event tonight at 7CT/8ET. Here are the matches for the episode:

– Roppongi 3k & Rocky Romero vs. SoCal Uncensored (Kazarian, Christopher Daniels & Scorpio Sky)



– David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI)



– CHAOS (Toru Yano & Chuckie T) vs. Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr.)



– Guerrillas Of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) vs. Bullet Club (Marty Scurll & Cody)



– Taguchi Japan (Ryusuke Taguchi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Dragon Lee & KUSHIDA) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, SANADA & Hiromu Takahashi)



– Jushin “Thunder” Liger vs. Will Ospreay.



– CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr.)



– IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match: Champion “Switchblade” Jay White vs. Hangman Page



– The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)