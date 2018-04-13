News On Tonight’s Episode Of NJPW On AXS TV

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Tonight’s episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling is all new on AXS TV. Here are the matches for the episode:

-IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay.

-Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi.

