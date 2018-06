Tonight’s episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling is all new on AXS TV. Here are the matches for the episode:

-Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page.



-Cody vs. Kota Ibushi.



-Highlights of the Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale vs. Marty Scurll and The Young Bucks for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Title match.