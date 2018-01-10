News On Tonight’s Episode Of Total Divas

The ninth episode of the seventh season of Total Divas will air tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST on the E! Network. Natalya, Naomi, Lana, Maryse, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and Nia Jax will be featured on the show. Here is the synopsis of the episode:



“Nia faces her fears and braves a date with a NYC firefighter; Lana’s criticism of Nattie’s skills on the mic gets in Nattie’s head before her big SummerSlam match, forcing Nattie to do something drastic.”