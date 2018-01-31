News On Tonight’s Episode Of Total Divas

The season finale of the seventh season of Total Divas will air tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST on the E! Network. Natalya, Naomi, Lana, Maryse, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and Nia Jax will be featured on the show. Here is the synopsis of the episode:



“Mike and maryse announce the news of their pregnancy to WWE, but they worry about the fallout will affect their successful careers. Nikki’s training for Dance with the Stars gets in the way of wedding planning with Brie.”