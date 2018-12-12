News On Tonight’s Episode Of WWE 205 Live

A new episode of 205 Live will air on the WWE Network tonight. The sports entertainment company taped the show on Tuesday in Las Vegas, NV at the T-Mobile Arena. The following matches for tonight’s show:



-Buddy Murphy vs. Noam Dar.



-Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese.

This episode will serve as the go-home show of the Cruiserweight division for TLC pay-per-view event on Sunday, December 16th, 2018 in San Jose, California at the SAP Center where Murphy will defend the Cruiserweight Title against Alexander. WWE sent out to hype the match:

After losing the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WWE Super Show-Down, Cedric Alexander immediately got back to work and battled Tony Nese on the very next episode of WWE 205 Live. However, Alexander was still shaken by his loss to Buddy Murphy and was visibly distracted. That played into Nese’s hands, and he scored a major victory against the former champion.



Refusing to quit, Alexander then participated in a Fatal 5-Way Match that also saw Nese emerge victorious at his expense. As a result, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick felt Alexander was not ready for his rematch. After returning to the WWE Performance Center to hone his skills and regain his composure, Alexander faced off against Lio Rush and delivered The Man of the Hour his first loss since Rush debuted in the Cruiserweight division.



A pinfall victory against Murphy in a tag team bout solidified that the former champion was back on track. Before facing Murphy at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, Alexander looks to right the ship for good and claim victory against Nese.



