Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:

Eli Drake vs. Pentagon Jr. (c) for the Impact world title

Ishimori vs. El Hijo de Fantasma vs. Aerostar vs. Drago in an X Division #1 contenders match

LAX vs. Z & E

Tessa Blanchard speaks

Moose vs. Kongo Kong